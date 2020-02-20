Explore the 3 most popular spots in Detroit's Rivertown neighborhood

Spending time in Rivertown? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brewery to a breakfast spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Rivertown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Atwater Brewery

Photo: Beth P./Yelp

Topping the list is brewpub Atwater Brewery. Located at 237 Joseph Campau St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp.

Atwater has a brewery room that holds up to 150 patrons and also features a private room that holds 60 guests. Look for beers like the Detroit Pale Ale, Decadent Dark Chocolate and Traverse City Cherry Wheat. It also serves menu items such as beer cheese nachos, poutine fries, pulled pork and vegan buffalo wings.

2. The Clique Restaurant

PHOTO: TINA L./YELP

Next up is New American spot The Clique Restaurant, situated at 1326 E. Jefferson Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features breakfast and lunch items consisting of salads, soups, sandwiches and entrees. Enjoy a chorizo scramble, a grilled cinnamon roll and a Reuben sandwich.

3. The Breakfast Loft

Photo: WILLIE R./Yelp

Breakfast and brunch spot The Breakfast Loft is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1440 Franklin St., Floor 3, a 3.5-star rating from 34 Yelp reviews.

From pancakes to eggs to hash, The Breakfast Loft offers several breakfast options. Stand-out items include breakfast tacos with black beans, onions, cilantro and peppers; steak and eggs and a brunch burger with a grilled beef patty and topped with a fried egg, Swiss cheese and avocado.

