The 3 best sportswear spots in Detroit

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sportswear spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for sportswear.

Looking to duck in to the latest trending spots? Now's a good time, since consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses tends to climb in February in the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Daily spending at Detroit-area retail and wholesale businesses last year rose by 34% in February over the month before.

1. RUNdetroit

First on the list is RUNdetroit. Located at 441 W. Canfield St., Suite 5 in Midtown, the shoe store and sportswear spot is the highest-rated sportswear spot in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nike Community Store

Photo: suzy j./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Nike Community Store, a location of the chain, situated at 1261 Woodward Ave. With four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, the shoe store and sportswear spot, serving accessories and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Vintage Detroit Collection

Photo: VINTAGE DETROIT COLLECTION/Yelp

Corktown's Vintage Detroit Collection, located at 1744 Michigan Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the souvenir shop and sportswear spot four stars out of 19 reviews.

