The top 4 cocktail bars for a special occasion in Detroit

Looking to try the top cocktail bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end cocktail bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Chartreuse

PHOTO: JOANNA L./YELP

Topping the list is Chartreuse. Located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D in the Wayne State University neighborhood, the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated high-end cocktail bar in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 657 reviews on Yelp.

Choose from a number of specialty cocktails, such as a gimlet, a rosemary daiquiri and the Madagascar vanilla pudding, which features bourbon Chantilly, lemon basil syrup and a rosemary cookie. To accompany a cool drink, select from a vast selection of entrees that range from squid to duck breast.

We turned to Yelp for an overview of Chartreuse.

"An ideal spring day just makes you feel good. And that's exactly the feeling you get when dining at Chartreuse, inside the elegant Park Shelton building next to the Detroit Institute of Arts," notes the business in its Yelp profile.

2. Grey Ghost Detroit

PHOTO: LISA A./YELP

Next up is Midtown's Grey Ghost Detroit, situated at 47 Watson St. With four stars out of 673 reviews on Yelp, the beer and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Look for wine, beer and cocktails with fine cuisine. Standout drinks include the Ghost martini with Ghost gin, Dolin Dry, Dolin Blanc and orange bitters; the Pinky Promise cocktail with gin or vodka, St. Germain, Aperol and lemon; and a simple gin and tonic with lime.

Yelper Blair S., who reviewed Grey Ghost Detroit on Feb. 19, wrote, "Grey Ghost is definitely a restaurant you want to try out. The atmosphere here is great! If you get a chance to sit at the bar, you won't be disappointed by their amazing mixologist...You can't go wrong on the drinks either."

Nicole E. noted, "Tried their house-made ginger beer; the bartender made it right on the fly for me...The bar is covered in many of their house-made drink concoctions. [It] looked like a mad scientist's laboratory."

3. The Apparatus Room

PHOTO: WILLIAM W./YELP

Downtown Detroit's The Apparatus Room at 250 W. Larned St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy cocktail bar and New American spot four stars out of 558 reviews.

Located in the Detroit Foundation Hotel, The Apparatus Room offers atmosphere and an extensive wine list and cocktails. Expect options like the red Cabernet called Ampeleia, a white lemon curd wine called Maison Idiart and a sparkling wine, such as the Veuve Cliquot Brut Rosé. The restaurant also serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

Curious to know more?

Concerning signature items, "A business casual cocktail bar to enjoy a day in the office over drinks and a great meal," the business states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "Led by Michelin-star Chef Thomas Lents, The Apparatus Room offers New American cuisine in a rough and refined setting. The bar and lounge are also available for drinks and bites without reservations."

4. Caucus Club

PHOTO: AVERYMAXINE N./YELP

Caucus Club, a steakhouse and cocktail bar that offers salads and more located downtown, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 150 W. Congress St. to see for yourself.

Try the chocolate martini made with Godiva chocolate liqueur, Shipwreck vanilla rum, Bailey's Irish Cream and crème de cacao or a glass of the pinot noir, such as the 2016 Bergström Shea Vineyard.

Yelper Annette A., who reviewed Caucus Club on Jan. 30, wrote, "[I] was here for drinks and apps with a small event to celebrate a work accomplishment...We had great drinks off the happy hour menu, and a spread of hearty apps was a part of the event.”

Yelper Jen T. wrote, “I had [an] excellent dining experience yesterday evening...Our waitress was excellent and gave me a good recommendation on a Cabernet. Everyone enjoyed the experience. Nice wine selection. I will be returning.”

