Detroit's 3 top spots for inexpensive salads and sandwiches

Looking to sample the best salads and sandwiches around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable salad and sandwich spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Louie's Ham and Corned Beef

PHOTO: RAE C./YELP

Topping the list is Louie's Ham and Corned Beef. Located at 3570 Riopelle St., the breakfast/brunch and lunch spot, which offers salads, sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated affordable salad and sandwich spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. Look for sandwiches like the Reuben served on grilled rye or the Slim Louie with ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, served on a sub bun.

Salads range from the strawberry chicken salad, which is an iceberg and romaine mix topped with chicken, strawberries, mandarin oranges, raisins, walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette to the antipasto salad: an iceberg and romaine mix loaded with salami, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and olives.

Yelper Anne Marie S., who reviewed Louie's Ham and Corned Beef on Oct. 19, wrote, " The corned beef here at Louie's is the best I have ever tasted! My husband and I split the ham and the corned beef deluxe sandwiches...both were both great, but the beef was just heavenly. "

Yelper Al P. noted, "Of course, being in Detroit, I figured I probably should try out the corned beef sandwich, and, since it was also included in the name of the place, I figured it must be good! I was not disappointed. Absolutely loved the food. Great flavors, great portions and a very nice place to eat it in."

2. Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders

Photo: ARI C./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders, situated at 1001 Woodward Ave., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score sandwiches, salads and pizza has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. Grab a grinder, such as roast beef, tuna and meatball or try the many salads on the menu, such as the taco salad, seafood salad and Greek salad.

Yelper Rob M., who reviewed Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders on Feb. 22, wrote, "The subs were fantastic! They did an assortment, and all were awesome. I told my wife that this is our new 'go-to' for Lions' pregame tailgating."

Sierra B. noted, "The pizza and grinders are really good. I definitely recommend you check them out for lunch. I usually get a half Chicago sub with fries and pay about $10 or less."

3. Greenroom Salads

Photo: JOE L./Yelp

Downtown Detroit's Greenroom Salads, located at 500 Griswold, Suite 220, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap vegetarian spot, which offers sandwiches, salads, soups and more, four stars out of 33 reviews. The salad bar features romaine lettuce, a mixed spring mix, chicken, tomatoes, beets, cheese, peppers, cucumbers and more.

Yelper Joe L. noted, "I paid a visit today based on the reviews here on Yelp. This is a nice place to visit for a quick salad or soup to take with you. Very good and reasonable pricing. Check it out."

Yelper Dave W. wrote, "I was turned on to this place by some co-workers when I started working in the area. Now I pick up lunch here 2 or 3 days per week. Fresh salads with a huge selection of vegetables and other toppings."

