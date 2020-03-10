Troy Restaurant Week underway, win $50 gift card to participating restaurants

TROY, Mich. – The city of Troy is once again hosting a Restaurant Week from Sunday, March 8 through Friday, March 13.

20 restaurants are participating and serving up deals.

See the complete list of restaurants below.

To engage patrons, the Troy Chamber will be hosting the “Oh Snap!” photo contest again. Patrons are encouraged to share a snapshot of their Troy Restaurant Week experience via social media by posting a photo to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and using the hashtag #OhSnapTRW20.

There will be a winner randomly chosen every day who will receive a $50 gift card to one of the participating restaurants.

Participating Restaurants

Bonefish Grill

Brio Tuscan Grille

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Grand Tavern Troy

Granite City Food & Brewery

Kona Grill

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

Loccino Italian Grill & Bar

Mon Jin Lau

Morton's The Steakhouse

NM Cafe at Neiman Marcus

Ocean Prime

Picano's Italian Grille

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Seasons 52

Sedona Taphouse

Shield's Restaurant Bar Pizzeria

The Capital Grille

The Melting Pot

Find more information on troyrestaurantweek.com.