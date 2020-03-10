Troy Restaurant Week underway, win $50 gift card to participating restaurants
TROY, Mich. – The city of Troy is once again hosting a Restaurant Week from Sunday, March 8 through Friday, March 13.
20 restaurants are participating and serving up deals.
See the complete list of restaurants below.
To engage patrons, the Troy Chamber will be hosting the “Oh Snap!” photo contest again. Patrons are encouraged to share a snapshot of their Troy Restaurant Week experience via social media by posting a photo to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and using the hashtag #OhSnapTRW20.
There will be a winner randomly chosen every day who will receive a $50 gift card to one of the participating restaurants.
Participating Restaurants
- Bonefish Grill
- Brio Tuscan Grille
- Eddie V's Prime Seafood
- Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
- Grand Tavern Troy
- Granite City Food & Brewery
- Kona Grill
- La Saj Lebanese Bistro
- Loccino Italian Grill & Bar
- Mon Jin Lau
- Morton's The Steakhouse
- NM Cafe at Neiman Marcus
- Ocean Prime
- Picano's Italian Grille
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Seasons 52
- Sedona Taphouse
- Shield's Restaurant Bar Pizzeria
- The Capital Grille
- The Melting Pot
Find more information on troyrestaurantweek.com.
