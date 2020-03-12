Explore the 4 top spots in Detroit's New Center neighborhood

Visiting New Center, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a clothing store to a biscuit bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in New Center, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pure Detroit

Photo: TAIYYAB Z./Yelp

Topping the list is women's clothing, men's clothing and jewelry spot Pure Detroit. Located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Suite 101, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp. Find everything local at Pure Detroit. Look for items like books, Detroit photography, glassware, jewelry, hats, Detroit's Faygo pop and more.

2. Zo's Good Burger

PHOTO: MARC D./YELP

Next up is Zo's Good Burger, a spot to score burgers, situated at 2894 W. Grand Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 3 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Opened since 2013, Zo's Good Burger offers specialty burgers such as the barbecue burger with Swiss cheese, barbecue sauce, onion rings, turkey bacon and mayo and the Southwest burger which has grilled jalapeños, hot sauce, melted pepper-jack cheese, ketchup and mayo. The burger place also offers wraps, small bites and shakes.

3. City Wings

Photo: MARC D./Yelp

City Wings, a spot to score chicken wings and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2896 W. Grand Blvd., four stars out of 104 reviews. City Wings serves a variety of chicken flavors that range from mild and hot to lemon pepper and teriyaki. Add a side dish like the four cheese macaroni and cheese or barbecue baked beans to make it a complete meal.

4. Avalon Cafe Biscuit Bar

PHOTO: PAIGE L./YELP

Avalon Cafe Biscuit Bar, a cafe and breakfast and brunch spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2990 W. Grand Blvd. to see for yourself. Some sandwich options include the turkey gouda biscuit with smoked turkey, gouda, apple and butter on a buttermilk biscuit, the vegan sandwich with cucumbers, roasted red peppers, spinach and spicy hummus on scallion dill and a Jana's Jammin' Cheesecake biscuit that is topped with house-made cheesecake topping and Gus 'n Grey jam.

