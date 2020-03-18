37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

37ºF

Features

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes look at the Detroit Zoo’s otter exhibit

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Otters, Animals, Detroit Zoo, Royal Oak, Nature, Oakland County, Live Camera, Watch Live, Wildlife, North American River Otter

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Detroit Zoo may be closed, but you don’t have to miss seeing the animals completely.

Local 4 has a camera in the otter exhibit so you can keep an eye on them from home. Watch a video of the camera being installed below and see some of the otters in the video above.

Also, the camera is livestreaming 22 hours a day, so you can spend some time seeing what Kalee, Sparky, Whisker and Lucius are up to.

Watch the live stream here

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: