WATCH: Behind-the-scenes look at the Detroit Zoo’s otter exhibit
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Detroit Zoo may be closed, but you don’t have to miss seeing the animals completely.
Local 4 has a camera in the otter exhibit so you can keep an eye on them from home. Watch a video of the camera being installed below and see some of the otters in the video above.
Also, the camera is livestreaming 22 hours a day, so you can spend some time seeing what Kalee, Sparky, Whisker and Lucius are up to.
Watch the live stream here
