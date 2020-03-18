WATCH LIVE: Otters swim, play at Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Need something positive in your life amid all the chaos? Watch otters swim, run and play live.

Watch live above.

While the Detroit Zoo is closed during the coronavirus outbreak, a camera will livestream the North American river otters.

Four otters call the 2,500-square-foot Edward Mardigian Sr. River Otter Habitat home. Their names are Kalee, Sparky, Whisker and Lucius. Whisker and Lucius are Sparky’s parents.

The camera will be down from 7-9 a.m. each day for feeding.