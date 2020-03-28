Kim DeGiulio: Going with the flow

I realize change is hard for a lot of people.

It’s especially hard when you’re used to doing something that you really enjoy and then that’s taken away from you. These days we’re all experiencing change at a rapid pace.

We’re all having to adapt to what’s changing around us. It’s hard, but I think it’s only going to make us stronger.

I never thought I’d say this but ... I miss waking up at 3 a.m. for work!! It’s what I’ve been doing for the past four and a half years. Wake up, come to work, get ready for the morning show then do the traffic.

On Monday my duties shifted from traffic to dayside reporting, only to learn on Tuesday that I needed to be in quarantine for a week because of my exposure to my co-worker who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). That’s a lot of change in just a couple of days for somebody who hasn’t experienced much change over the last couple of years.

Even when I was still doing traffic on the morning show last week, things were changing fast. We were no longer able to sit on the couch close to each other. We couldn’t chat at the desk like we normally do. My traffic producer was no longer next to me, he was working from home. Every time I walked in and out of the studio I would wipe down the door handle with a Clorox wipe.

After the show was over I would also wipe down my mic that I used for the show. I never used to do these things, but I was adapting to this new normal .Now I’m at home, monitoring myself to see if I have any symptoms that would indicate that I have COVID-19.

As of right now, I don’t, but I’m still being extra cautious. I’m thankful that while I was at work we all took these precautions very seriously which is why I don’t think I caught it.

Now, with this free time, I find myself looking back at photos of all of us on the morning show gathered on the couch or the desk. Or I see photos of myself at a Michigan game with more than 100,000 people gathered in one place.

I start to wonder how long it’s going to be until we’re able to gather like that again. I miss it, I really do!! But I’m really starting to appreciate how peaceful it is to give yourself space. I think when this is all over, I’m never going to take for granted being able to gather with friends and family and co-workers (or 100,000 Michigan fans!) but I’m also going to make sure I take more time to continue to have moments by myself like I’m doing now.

I think we’re all adjusting to a lot of change right now and some of it is easy but some of it is really hard, but in the end, I hope we can all learn a little something from all of this change.

I hope after this we can become more adaptable human beings, more flexible, more go with the flow. I hope we can all squeeze each other a little tighter and appreciate the times when we can be with loved ones, lots of loved ones! I also hope we can take time out of our busy schedules to become more in touch with ourselves.

I hope we can continue to support each other like how people are supporting each other now. I’m looking forward to life after this pandemic. We’re going to be better! I guarantee it!

