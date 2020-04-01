Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1600 Antietam Ave. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $925/month, this 545-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1600 Antietam Ave.

In the unit, you can expect a renovated kitchen. The building boasts on-site laundry, secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $150 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

5267 Maryland St. (Morningside)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence situated at 5267 Maryland St. It's also listed for $925/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

4535 Commonwealth St. (Woodbridge)

Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 4535 Commonwealth St. It's listed for $950/month.

Building amenities include additional storage space, on-site laundry and assigned parking. The unit also comes with hardwood flooring and central heating. The rental is cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1533 Ash St. (Briggs)

Located at 1533 Ash St., here's a 392-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's also listed for $950/month.

The residence offers in-unit laundry, a renovated kitchen, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

2072 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Lastly, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2072 Wabash St. that's going for $950/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space and a resident lounge. The listing also promises hardwood flooring and central heating in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has some transit options.

