The 3 best spots to score barbecue in Detroit

Need more barbecue in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue outlets in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Detroit-area shoppers usually spend more in the spring at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending at Detroit-area restaurants grew to $387,194 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Slows Bar BQ

Photo: Majid Z./Yelp

First on the list is Slows Bar BQ. Located at 2138 Michigan Ave. in Millenium Village, the beer bar and traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the most popular barbecue spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 2,043 reviews on Yelp.

2. Vicki's Bar-B-Q

Photo: Raymond H./Yelp

Next up is Core City's Vicki's Bar-B-Q, situated at 3845 W. Warren Ave. With four stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score barbecue has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Sterling's Old Style BBQ

Photo: QUENTIN P./Yelp

Franklin Park's Sterling's Old Style BBQ, located at 18241 Plymouth Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score soul food and barbecue five stars out of 51 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.