The 3 best spots to score pizza in Detroit

Looking to sample the best pizza around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

Detroit-area shoppers tend to spend more in the spring at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending at Detroit-area restaurants rose to $387,194 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Supino Pizzeria

Photo: Killoud Dabaja/Yelp

First on the list is Supino Pizzeria. Located at 2457 Russell St., the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated pizza spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 856 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pie Sci

PHOTO: SHANNON H./YELP

Next up is Woodbridge's Pie Sci, situated at 5163 Trumbull Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 207 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Amar Pizza

Photo: SMITA R./Yelp

Amar Pizza, located at 12195 Joseph Campau, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Bangladeshi spot, which offers pizza and burgers, 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews.

