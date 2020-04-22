The 3 best spots to score salads in Detroit

Got a hankering for salads?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad outlets in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Detroit-area shoppers historically spend more in the spring at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending at Detroit-area restaurants grew to $387,194 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Buddy's Pizza

First on the list is Buddy's Pizza. Located at 17125 Conant St., the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, is the highest-rated salad spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp.

2. Polish Village Cafe

Next up is Polish Village Cafe, situated at 2990 Yemans St. With four stars out of 498 reviews on Yelp, the Polish spot, which offers desserts and salads, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Rocco's Italian Deli

Midtown's Rocco's Italian Deli, located at 3627 Cass Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers sandwiches and salads, 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews.

