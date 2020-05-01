Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $725/month for its 695 square feet.

The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. You can also expect to find a balcony in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4358 Waverly St. (Russell Woods)

Here's a 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 4358 Waverly St. that's going for $750/month.

The unit includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a renovated kitchen and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a $500 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

80 Seward Ave.

Next, check out this 550-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 80 Seward Ave. It's also listed for $750/month.

The building features secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $55 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

17725 Manderson Road

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 17725 Manderson Road. It's listed for $750/month for its 900 square feet.

In the unit, expect to see large windows and hardwood flooring. The building has a swimming pool and additional storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6058 Artesian St. (Warrendale)

Finally, here's a 718-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 6058 Artesian St. that's going for $750/month.

The building has outdoor space. The unit also has high ceilings. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

