Karen Drew, local moms talk about spending Mother’s Day in quarantine

DETROIT – Mother’s Day is typically a day with filled church pews, crowded restaurants for brunch, big family get togethers, and hugs for moms, grandmas, aunts, and more.

This Mother’s Day will be very different, as we are under the “Stay Home, Stay Safe Order" in Michigan. I have to admit, I’ll miss the big gatherings and seeing my extended family, but I’m approaching this very unique time with an open heart filled, with gratitude.

When my girls asked me what I wanted for Mother’s Day, I said a homemade card or gift would be perfect, as I want to have something to always remember Mother’s Day 2020.

I feel in the past eight weeks of quarantine, our family has truly grown and become closer than I could imagine. I have treasured the game nights, the bonfires, the scavenger hunts -- even the homeschooling.

The long talks sitting outside on the deck with my hubby (he has so much more time to chat now that sports is not on!). I value our time together. Don’t get me wrong, I did before, but I have a different perspective now - I see how we united, how we have gotten through this quarantine , and how we’ve have grown closer.

I am so grateful -- and as I found out, a lot of my mom friends share the same perspective. Watch below: