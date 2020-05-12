The 3 best Middle Eastern spots in Detroit

Looking for a sublime Middle Eastern meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Middle Eastern spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Boostan Cafe

First on the list is Boostan Cafe. Located at 3470 Holbrook Ave., the traditional American and Middle Eastern spot, which offers juices, smoothies and more, is the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurant in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 180 reviews on Yelp.

2. 2941 Street Food

Next up is Midtown's 2941 Street Food, situated at 4219 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean, Turkish and Middle Eastern spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. La Palma

Midtown's La Palma, located at 113 E. Canfield St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot four stars out of 163 reviews.

