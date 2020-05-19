3 top spots for juices and smoothies in Detroit

Need more juices and smoothies in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Boostan Cafe

PHOTO: SYAIH A./YELP

First on the list is Boostan Cafe. Located at 3470 Holbrook Ave., the traditional American and Middle Eastern spot, which offers juices, smoothies and more, is the highest-rated juice and smoothie spot in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 180 reviews on Yelp.

2. Narrow Way Cafe & Shop

PHOTO: DIEGO S./YELP

Next up is Bagley's Narrow Way Cafe & Shop, situated at 19331 Livernois Ave. With five stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and cafe, which offers juices, smoothies and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Meta Physica Wellness Center

PHOTO: SAMANTHA H./YELP

Corktown's Meta Physica Wellness Center, located at 1701 Trumbull, Suite 3, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sauna and massage therapist spot, which offers juices, smoothies and more, five stars out of 20 reviews.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Detroit area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. Last year, average daily transactions at food and beverage shops climbed to 58 per business on Saturdays, compared to 41 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

