Detroit's 3 favorite Mexican grocery stores (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the best grocery stores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable grocery stores in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Honey Bee La Colmena

PHOTO: DAN R./YELP

Topping the list is Honey Bee La Colmena. Located at 2443 Bagley St. in Hubbard-Richard, the grocery store and Mexican spot is the highest-rated cheap grocery store in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp. Shop for fresh produce, meats, prepared food, salsa, guacamole, tortilla chips and even Mexican takeout.

Try a burrito with a choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla or grab some tamales and fresh guacamole to go.

Yelper Keith D., who reviewed Honey Bee La Colmena on May 14, wrote, "The owner is very astute when it comes to provide fresh product to the customer. Product rotation is done daily. The presentation of his meats and produce are immaculate. You can't go wrong when shopping here."

Yelper Jessica C. wrote, "While Honey Bee is a much needed market/grocery store for this community, the hidden food counter in the back corner is the gem of Honey Bee. The homemade chips and salsa are to die for."

2. E & L Supermercado

photo: e & l supermercado/yelp

Next up is Southwest Detroit's E & L Supermercado, situated at 6000 W. Vernor Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the meat shop, grocery store and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. Stop by for fresh baked goods from the bakery, canned goods, produce or meat.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about E & L Supermercado.

Concerning signature items, "E & L Supermercado prides itself on having a fantastic meat department, with one of the largest service meat counters anywhere," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties. "We have the quality and cuts you'd expect, at a price everyone can afford. We are famous for our 16 foot marinade counter."

3. La Rosita

photo: brenda g./yelp

La Rosita, located at 7849 McGraw St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap grocery store and Mexican spot four stars out of 14 reviews. Stop by for authentic Mexican groceries and takeout for the restaurant and grocery store. Enjoy pork tacos, Mexican sausage and potatoes or a can refried black beans.

As to what the business is known for, "The best gorditas in Detroit on Monday are $1.99 on Taco Tuesday," it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

