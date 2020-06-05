Here are Detroit's top 3 Italian spots

Looking for a sublime Italian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Supino Pizzeria

First on the list is Supino Pizzeria. Located at 2457 Russell St., the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 857 reviews on Yelp.

2. Buddy's Pizza

Next up is Buddy's Pizza, situated at 17125 Conant St. With 4.5 stars out of 243 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Ottava Via

Corktown's Ottava Via, located at 1400 Michigan Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more, four stars out of 623 reviews.

