Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,150/month, this 520-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1538 Centre St.

The residence has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

20253 Warrington Drive (Green Acres)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 20253 Warrington Drive. It's listed for $1,175/month for its 1,290 square feet.

The building features on-site management, outdoor space and garage parking. The listing also promises a deck in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, check out this 1,220-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.

The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. The unit also includes a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Located at 500 River Place Drive, here's a 610-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,200/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. Building amenities include secured entry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Here's a 1,154-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 3670 Chrysler Drive that's going for $1,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management and a resident lounge. You can also expect to see a balcony in the apartment. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has some transit options.

