Detroit's top 4 delis to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Spread Deli+Coffee

Photo: CONNIE L./Yelp

First on the list is Spread Deli+Coffee. Located at 4215 Cass Ave. in Midtown, the deli, which offers sandwiches, coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated deli in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop

PHOTO: KRYSTYNA C./YELP

Next up is Corktown's Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop, situated at 1413 Brooklyn St. With four stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp, the deli, wine bar and traditional American spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Hygrade Deli

PHOTO: CHRIS M./YELP

Millenium Village's Hygrade Deli, located at 3640 Michigan Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli four stars out of 123 reviews.

4. Lou's Deli

PHOTO: JASON C./YELP

Lou's Deli, a deli in Bagley, is another go-to, with four stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8220 W. McNichols Road to see for yourself.

