The 3 best dive bars in Detroit

Wondering where to find the best dive bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for dive bars.

1. Temple Bar

Photo: OWEN R./Yelp

First on the list is Temple Bar. Located at 2906 Cass Ave. in Midtown, the dive bar is the highest-rated dive bar in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Bronx Bar

Photo: DEREK F./Yelp

Next up is Midtown's The Bronx Bar, situated at 4476 Second Ave. With four stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar, which offers burgers and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Stache International

PHOTO: AMANDA B./YELP

Stache International, located at 1416 E. Fisher Freeway, Detroit's Eastern Market, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dive bar and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 151 reviews.

