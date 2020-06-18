Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $815/month, this 705-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Anticipate a balcony in the residence. Building amenities feature an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

19192 Strasburg St. (Pulaski)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $850/month, this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at 19192 Strasburg St.

The unit offers hardwood floors and a fireplace. Building amenities include garage parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

850 Whitmore Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, here's a 1,300-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 850 Whitmore Road that's also going for $850/month.

Expect a dishwasher in the residence. The building boasts assigned parking. Cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

