The 3 best butchers in Detroit

Looking to visit the best butchers around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top butchers in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for butchers.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Marrow

photo: regina j./yelp

First on the list is Marrow. Located at 8044 Kercheval Ave., 1B in West Village, the butcher and New American spot is the highest-rated butcher in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fairway Packing Co

Photo: Grace d./Yelp

Next up is Fairway Packing Co, situated at 1313 Erskine St. With 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the meat shop and butcher has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Ronnie Berrys Halal Meats

Photo: al p./Yelp

Salina's Ronnie Berrys Halal Meats, located at 10163 Dix, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the meat shop, butcher and halal spot 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews.

