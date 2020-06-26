Detroit's top 4 bars to visit now

Looking to check out the best bars in town?

1. Green Dot Stables

First on the list is Green Dot Stables. Located at 2200 W. Lafayette Blvd. in Hubbard-Richard, the bar and New American spot is the most popular bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 1,873 reviews on Yelp.

2. Parc

Next up is downtown's Parc, situated at 800 Woodward Ave. With four stars out of 536 reviews on Yelp, the bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Maru Sushi & Grill Detroit

Downtown's Maru Sushi & Grill Detroit, located at 160 W. Fort St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and bar, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 415 reviews.

4. MAGNET

MAGNET, a bar and New American spot in Woodbridge, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 66 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4842 Grand River Ave. to see for yourself.

