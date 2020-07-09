Here are 10 of the best bike paths in Metro Detroit area

With social distancing in effect due to COVID-19, many are looking to the outdoors to get in some exercise with the gym doors being shuttered.

Biking is a great way to be able to social distance and get a full body workout.

Here are 10 of the best bike paths in Metro Detroit:

Located across the bridge from Downtown Detroit, Belle Isle Park is a great place to bike with over 900 acres to explore. The isle has a paved bike path where you can enjoy the view of the Detroit skyline, along with seeing our neighbors in Canada. The path is open from 5 a.m. till 10 p.m.

With 16 miles of pathway, the Corktown Bike Lanes are a great way for you to explore the inner city and get some great food along the way. With places like Mexicantown and Corktown in your path there’s always a spot to eat. With these lanes, though, you will have to share the road with cars.

The Dequindre Cut is a two-mile paved bike path that offers a pedestrian link between the East Riverfront, Eastern Market and several residential neighborhoods in between. The Cut is well-known for its examples of urban artwork and graffiti, according to their website.

The 24 mile trail may seem daunting with it’s terrain but you get to enjoy the view of the beautiful Huron River along the way. You’ll pass through the communities of Flat Rock, Brownstown and Gibraltar to the Lake Erie shoreline. If you get far enough you’ll find ice cream shops, stores and good places to eat in Flat Rock.

Pontiac Lake is a single, easy to follow loop that has two optional, difficult sections. Given that it is only nine miles it is a lot shorter yet more difficult than the other trails due to its hilly terrain. If you enjoy mountain biking this trail is perfect for you.

With two paths totaling in 20 miles the Stony Creek Metropark is good for any level rider. The path has six miles of paved ways and 14 miles of a more hilly terrain. You can choose which path to take on based on your own skill level. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Passing through cities like West Bloomfield, Orchard Lake and more the West Bloomfield Trail offers six miles of bike path. You’ll be able to take in the scenic views of Orchard Lake along with the lush nature on the path. It is open from 8 a.m. till dusk.

Lake St. Clair Metropark offers a three-mile paved bike path that offers views of Lake St. Clair. Your also able to ride along the 1,600-foot boardwalk, stop at the gazebo which is where you can view Huron Point. The path connects to a trail along Metro Parkway for easy access to local suburbs. During the week, the park is open from 6 a.m. till 10 p.m. and on the weekends it is open from 6 a.m. till 11 p.m.

Hines Park’s paved path spans more than 20 miles from Northville to Dearborn Heights. On this path you’ll be able to see iconic landmarks such as Greenfield Village and Henry Ford’s Estate. You will also pass by the University of Michigan-Dearborn.