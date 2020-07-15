School confessional: ‘Classroom is where they can receive the best education'

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“As an educator of 16 years, I never would have dreamed I would be in this situation. Once school was abruptly closed in March I was torn and very sad to know I wouldn’t get to finish the year with my 2nd-grade students. But over the last 3 months I have turned something, deemed negative and scary, into a positive situation for my students. I stayed in touch with families to offer my support and encouragement. While this pandemic has created much fear and anger, it should also be a time to reflect on what’s best for our children. Many parents have become frustrated, scared, and mad about this situation that they have no control over. As we prepare for the upcoming school year, we need to stay positive and be kind! While I don’t agree that masks are the best way to go, I will be respectful! Things may not go our way but we will get through this together! Therefore, our children need to be placed back into the classroom where they can receive the best education they can get!”

-- Holly Sabbadini

View more: School Confessionals

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

Related: