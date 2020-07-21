School confessional: ‘This is a disease we need to learn to live with'

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“I have no concerns about sending my daughter back to in-person school in the Fall. In my opinion, this is a disease we need to learn to live with otherwise the damage to our economy and education system will be irreversible. Simply waiting for a vaccine is not the answer -- there is no guarantee a viable vaccine will be developed and many physicians I have spoken with doubt that a vaccine will ever come to fruition due to the nature of this virus. Virtual instruction is not a replacement for in-person classes. Kids are missing out on those important social ties they need to develop at a young age. The reward of in-person instruction far outweighs the risk. Also, if schools will not be providing in-person instruction, I want a refund and reduction on the portion of my property taxes that funds schools as they do not need to maintain physical buildings and should be able to function with less staff if they are only providing minimal virtual instruction. The virtual instruction they provided at the end of last school year was sub-par. It did not provide my daughter with the quality education she deserves.”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

