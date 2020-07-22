School confessional: ‘I am not at all comfortable with him returning at this point'

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“I have a son going into 4th grade. I am not at all comfortable with him returning at this point. I don’t see how one teacher can control 20-30 kids with mandating masks. No one enjoys wearing masks, they are hot and uncomfortable, but we’re to expect grade school kids to do so? Kids this age do not understand the severity of what this country is going through with Covid. Wearing a mask for 6-plus hours is not realistic for grade school kids. No recess, lunchroom? How do they socially grow when you tell them they need to be 6 feet apart from their friends? Every sneeze, cough, runny nose inside a mask isn’t healthy for anyone. The teacher will be under severe pressure to keep our kids safe while we worry each day. My son keeping his mask on through a quick run through the market is almost impossible. Online learning gives kids a bit more responsibility and teaches them technology and programs (Excel, Word, customized school apps) years before they would be learning in class. My son is more organized, tech savvy and zoomed in on his school work that he was in class. Give the state time to be safe, for everyone, before letting kids back into school. Our kids’ health and safety is first and foremost.”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

