School confessional: ‘I would love for my daughter to return but I’m not sure it’s doable'

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“We are in the Anchor Bay school district, and there are 2,000 kids at the high school. I would love for my daughter to return but I’m not sure it’s doable. Although, I’m sure there will be not as many to return because I do believe there will be some parents who choose the at home schooling. Online home school does not work for my daughter. She really needs the in-class learning in order to understand things. My daughter also has asthma and when wearing a mask she gets headaches, and that’s when she just wears it at the grocery store, etc., for minutes, so she is unable to wear it all day. So, how do you do that? How do you keep 2,000 kids safe? They have to switch classes, would the school sanitize classrooms between classes? I just do not see it happening. We have an outbreak right now that was from a graduation party that was held out here, and that was just several kids, not 2,000. What happens when someone at the school gets it? Do they close the school to sanitize? How many times is that going to happen? That will be so disruptive to not only the students, but the staff as well. What happens when someone is asymptomatic and a teacher takes it home to her children, or parents? Again, I want in-class learning and if given the choice I will send my daughter to school for in-school learning, but I would be holding my breath every day that she does not contract this virus and bring it home to me. I have an elderly father that has lung problems, we are so careful because he would probably not survive if he contracted coronavirus, so what do I do? Will I not be able to see my dad? I’m sure I’m not the the only one with these concerns, and I do not see how this will work!”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

