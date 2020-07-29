School confessional: ‘Students need to be back in school’

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“I am both a teacher and a mom. I know there will need to be a lot of precautions taken into account but I think students need to be back in school; if not for the full week, at least a blended model that gives some face-to-face instruction. I feel like the special education population has been forgotten. What is happening to those children and families who cannot participate in online learning?”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

