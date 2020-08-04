School confessional: ‘I think it’s risky starting in September’

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“I too want to go back to normal, but I think it’s risky starting in September. I read an idea where students go online, but students who either don’t have internet, home support or it’s just not safe for them, those students return to the otherwise vacant buildings for in-person schooling. That way the safety protocols are attainable, and the physical contact numbers are lower and easier to manage. Instead of 32 kids crammed in a class, maybe there’s 10. And it’s probable those 10 need the attention. It’s kind of a win-win if you’re interested in closing the already existing summer gap. Then, after first quarter in November, open up the doors if COVID is not an issue.”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

