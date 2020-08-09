87ºF

School confessional: ‘Kids need to be in school; It can be done safely’

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

File---File picture taken July 6, 2020 shows Israeli school children wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as they walk in Tel Aviv, Israel. As Germanys 16 states start sending millions of children back to school in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic, those used to the countrys famous Ordnung are instead looking at uncertainty, with a hodgepodge of regional regulations that officials acknowledge may or may not work. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner,File)
The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“Kids need to be in school. Mental health is equally as important and education is extremely important. I work in a busy salon in Birmingham and in the first two weeks we were allowed to open we were open 15 hours a day, 7 days a week and saw over 2,500. Obviously we can’t stay 6 feet from our clients but we all wore our masks properly and followed all protocols. The entire staff was tested after those two weeks and we were all negative and remain so until this day. It can be done safely and should be!”

-- Anonymous

School confessionals: Share your thoughts, concerns about return to in-person learning

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

