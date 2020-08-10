School confessional: ‘Charter and private schools seem to be overlooked’

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“Many parents are very concerned about their children returning to school in the fall. Most of the districts that are being highlighted are public schools, but charter and private schools seem to be overlooked. There are many charter and private schools that aren’t even giving families the option of a hybrid learning experience. It’s very sad that many parents’ concerns are not being heard. The governor should mandate that all schools give families options (both in-person and virtual). Some private school administrators are just ignoring the seriousness of this virus.”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

