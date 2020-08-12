Here are some of the best places to go hiking in Michigan

Michigan is filled with lots of natural beauty which gives you the opportunity to hike and experience it all.

Here are some of the best places to go hiking in the state:

Stretching 1,250 miles by foot, Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail is one of the longest designated state trail in the U.S. when it’s completed. The trail’s has a more rustic path for hikers and begins in Upper Peninsula town and ends on metro Detroit’s Belle Isle Park. When it is complete, you will be able to choose from 48 counties to start your journey.

The 1,800-acre Negwegon State Park sits along the Lake Huron shore and offers natural beauty on your hike. There are three looped trails that are named after Native American tribes that link with one another. The hike would be a total of 5 miles and lets you take in the shoreline, hidden bays and the sand beaches. The park’s is mostly isolated, so you may have all these views to yourself.

Come and enjoy three miles of Lake Erie shoreline. The Metropark provides a full view and is located in Brownstown Township near Gibraltar. You will be able to see wildlife that lives in the meadows, marsh and lagoons. Lake Erie Metropark is an official Michigan Wildlife Viewing Area and offers an easy trail for you and or your family to enjoy.

Multicolored sandstone cliffs, beaches, sand dunes, waterfalls, inland lakes, streams, forests and wildlife comprise this scenic area on Lake Superior. Activities include sightseeing, camping, kayaking, backpacking, hiking, fishing, hunting, picnicking, boating, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, a maritime museum, a lighthouse and a visitor’s center. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore stands out among the rest as having a reputation for being one of the most spectacular parks to give ice climbing a go — whether you are a novice or an experienced climber. Dogs on a leash no longer than six feet are allowed on Miners Beach.

Newaygo State Park looks over a six miles of the Muskegon River. There are several picnic sites overlooking the reservoir that you can enjoy before heading on your hike. The park offers views oak trees and the beautiful river. It also has great spots for you to camp after your hike and there will be little foot traffic as this park is not usually crowded.

The 10 mile long paved TART trail is located in Acme Township and is in close proximity with Traverse City. The trail runs along Grand Traverse Bay through downtown Traverse City neighborhoods. The TART trails are known for your ability to over look and see the views of parts of Lake Michigan and Silver Lake.

These are just to name a few, you can find a full list of places to hike around the state here.