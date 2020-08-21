75ºF

Features

Share your homeschooling suggestions, solutions for parents

Tags: Homeschooling, School, Return To School, Schools, Local 4 News Today, Schooling, Learning, Education
Homeschooling Help
Homeschooling Help (WDIV)

Are you a homeschooling expert?

Have a product or suggestion that has made your life easier? Advice you wish you knew now that you didn’t know when you first got started?

Countless families from across Metro Detroit will begin the school year with remote learning -- a situation that is filled with unknowns.

Be our expert with homeschooling help and we will share your advice with Local 4 viewers:

Related:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.