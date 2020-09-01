School confessional: ‘These things are not possible’

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“We have now seen pictures of what a face-to-face school opening looks like, and how the superintendent passes the responsibility on to students, teachers ... everyone except those that SWORE they ‘were ready,’ they ‘had a plan,’ and that ‘kids would be safe.’ These things are not possible, and as much as I want to shake my head wondering who would believe this and why, I know how easy it can be to buy in when you want to believe something SO badly. I invite the media to go to any ’town hall and ask SPECIFIC questions about school safety -- like ventilation, cleaning protocols, passing periods, lunch logistics, how electives will be handled, or anything else that might illustrate exactly how these measures will be enacted to ensure the safety of our kids. One of two things will happen: either (a) your question will be edited to the same generic version that has been asked a dozen times, so that it can be ’competently’ answered by the scripted response, or (b) your question will not be answered. The problem is, they either (a) do not have the answer, or (b) their answer is not one we would like. Or, there is also option c ... they are lying.”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some school already have made the return.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

