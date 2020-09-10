7 surreal photos: Wildfire smoke blankets San Francisco in a spooky orange glow

A number of Northern California wildfires sent a thick, orange-glowing haze over the San Francisco area Wednesday, leaving the Bay in an eerie darkness.

The sun was largely blocked by the smoke. It made for a strange baseball scene, to say the least, with games taking place between the Mariners and Giants and the Astros and A’s.

A fire burning in Butte County, located northeast of San Francisco, has forced thousands to evacuate from their homes, according to The Associated Press.

At last check, that fire was threatening several communities. Stoked by high winds, it has burned a 25-mile path through mountainous terrain and parched foothills, the AP reported.

Below are seven photos showing you the eerie skies of San Francisco.

Smoke from various wildfires burning across Northern California mixes with the marine layer, creating darkness and an orange glow, seen from the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge on Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (2020 Getty Images)

A ship passes beneath the Bay Bridge. More than 2 million acres have burned this year as wildfires continue across the state. (2020 Getty Images)

An orange glow fills the sky above the Embarcadero in San Francisco. (2020 Getty Images)

Alcatraz Island is barely visible as smoke from various wildfires burning across Northern California mixes with the marine layer. (2020 Getty Images)

Amy Scott of San Francisco takes in the view from the Embarcadero as smoke mixes with the marine layer. (2020 Getty Images)

Smoke from various wildfires blankets the San Francisco skyline in darkness and an orange glow, seen from Treasure Island in San Francisco. (2020 Getty Images)

An exterior view of the ballpark in San Francisco, California. (2020 Getty Images)

Information from The Associated Press.