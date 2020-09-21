School report: ‘I feel fortunate to have great teachers for my two daughters’

These are responses to our callout for sharing experiences with virtual learning at home, from parents, students and teachers.

“Teachers are not the only professionals double-timing. I work at home and am trying to teach, help or assist three different kids who each have 6 or 7 different classes. The technology that they are trying to implement is over their head and mine. We have very little class time and then 3 hours worth of homework per class. This is horrible for everyone.”

-- Anonymous

“My daughter has adapted well to the virtual classroom. However, she is in the 6th grade and is pretty good with technology. Our district is doing 3 hours a day -- 3.5 hours with classroom instruction. I wish it would be designed like a full day of school. I would like to give credit to all the students, parents, support friends/family and most of all the teachers during these unprecedented times. Remember, this isn’t anyone’s fault and we are struggling one way or another. Please help support your kids, your parents, your teachers, your friends, and bosses, your employees who are trying to take this all on . We all need to stick together, we are in this together.”

-- Kelly

“Is virtual school chaotic? Definitely! But so is the first couple weeks of school in a regular year. When you have thousands of people trying to get on the same websites they tend to crash. It will take a while before they can fix the system to keep up with demand. It is definitely a hard situation but for me and my family I think it is best because they are getting one-on-one teacher time and extra help they probably wouldn’t get otherwise. I have a 3rd and 5th grader and two nieces I help with 50% of the time.”

-- Jodi

“Virtual learning is going well at our home. We have a third grader and a preschooler. My third grader likes being able to connect with other children her age. My preschooler is definitely lacking social interaction. The preschooler is signed up for a Little Learners program that is online now. So she will have the same teacher pre-pandemic, but it’s just not the same. I like that my third grader can interact with her virtual class while I spend time with her three-year-old sister. It could always be worse. I feel fortunate to have great teachers for my two daughters. I hope they can go back to school soon when it is safer to do so.”

-- Carrie

“My experience with Livonia Public Schools with my brand new kindergartner has been amazing. They really put thought and effort into the set-up and process. However, Plymouth-Canton school district is doing a terrible job at teaching my nephews. Both need IEPS and are forced to do virtual only with no target date for in person return. IEPS need and from I understand are required to be in person! It’s very frustrating to see them struggle so much. I wish more effort was made by Plymouth-Canton district. My nephews are transferring out of that district ASAP.”

-- Anonymous

Virtual learning is now well underway in many Michigan school districts.

We want to hear from parents and students about their experiences with this unprecedented situation. We’ve also received many comments from teachers who are double-timing as parents at home.

Please tell us how it’s going:

More: Return to School coverage