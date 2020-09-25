Calling all pickle fans: Michigan family opens gourmet pickle shop

AU GRES, Mich. – Are you a pickle fanatic? You probably need to take a trip to Au Gres, Michigan.

About 160 miles north of Detroit, a family has opened a gourmet pickle shop called “Freakin Pickles,” and it’s all the rage. Dubbed the “Pickle Palace,” the shop carries 12 “dill-icious” flavors, available for samples.

The fan favorite, the Double Dill, is “a thick chip that we pickle twice providing a slightly stronger dill flavor than the Old Fashion.”

🥒 Freakin’ Pickles full gourmet pickle menu 🥒 Stop in any day between 11a - 7p to sample any of our dill-licious flavors! Posted by Freakin Pickles on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The store is located in Au Gres, Michigan, but you can also find their pickles at select stores and events around Michigan.

The store first opened to the public on Aug. 31.