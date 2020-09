The Fitness Friday outdoor workout series continues.

This time we’re in Birmingham for a pilates workout with instructor Lisa Mills.

Mills also leads online classes at “Pilates + With Lisa Mills” on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s and private outdoor classes by appointment through Fit Society in Birmingham.

To see the schedule or book a private session, go to Lisa’s website https://www.Pilatespluswithlisamills.Com/ or social media pages @pilatespluswithlisamills.