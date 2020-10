Let’s officially talk Halloween.

One of the best things about the holiday -- besides all the candy -- is the scary movies to get you in the Halloween mood. Unfortunately, we can’t exactly throw all caution to the wind and watch whatever we want with the youngins. Well, you could -- that’s your prerogative -- but wouldn’t you rather have a good night’s rest?

Anyway, we’ve rounded up some options for the whole family to enjoy, without sending anyone off to bed with nightmares.

1. “Dear Dracula”

2. “Ghost Patrol”

3. The Addams Family

4. “Gnome Alone”

5. “Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween”

6. “Shrek’s Swamp Stories”

7. “Spooky Stories” (a Dreamworks Shrek series)

8. “Monster Island”

9. “My Babysitter’s a Vampire”

10. “Pac’s Scary Halloween”

11. “Room on the Broom”

12. “Spooky Stories 2”

13. “Spookley the Square Pumpkin”