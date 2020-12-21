In memoriam: The people, smiles, voices we lost in 2020

We lost a lot of big names in 2020, from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Of course, it was a hard year for all people across the nation and the globe -- with more than 315,000 deaths in the United States (and counting) due to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We wish we could share all the names and faces, for celebrities and non-famous people alike, who are no longer with us.
For now, as the year wraps up and 2021 approaches, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the celebrity deaths from 2020 -- people from the worlds of music, sports, entertainment and politics.
This is not a complete list, but instead, a peek at 37 of the more recognizable faces.
Thank you for your contributions. 💛