31 photos you’ve probably never seen, showing Harriet Tubman, Underground Railroad history

It looks like Harriet Tubman is once again headed to the front of the $20 bill.
President Joe Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week that the Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put the 19th Century abolitionist leader on the $20 bill.
Obama administration Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had selected Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, on the $20.
But Tubman’s fate had been in doubt since the 2016 presidential campaign based on critical comments by then-candidate Donald Trump.
We thought we’d look through the archives of Getty Images to see what kind of photos we could find showing Tubman and the history surrounding her name and achievements. Here are 31 of them, below.
Monday marks the start of Black History Month. Thank you, Harriet Tubman.
Under the schedule Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced in May 2019, the redesigned $20 bill would not have come out until 2028, with final designs for the bill not announced until 2026.