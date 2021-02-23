38ºF

Ad

Features

Work underway to restore Underground Railroad safe house in Walled Lake

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Tags: Underground Railroad, Black History, Black History Month, Walled Lake, Greenhouse of Walled Lake, Oakland County, Black, History, Michigan History

DETROIT – Community members are coming to together in Walled Lake to help restore this historic house.

Watch this inspiring story above.

If you’d like to help, contact Greenhouse of Walled Lake: info@greenhouseofwalledlake.com.

More: Black History Month section

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: