Detroit-area radio DJ living in tent for a good cause

Steve Grunwald raising $50,000 for Ronald McDonald House

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

DETROIT – A local radio DJ is spending several nights outside a tent, braving the freezing temperatures for a good cause.

Steve Grunwald from WYCD’s morning show has been sleeping outside the Ronald McDonald House since Tuesday night.

He’s doing it to raise $50,000 for the Ronald McDonald House, which offers families a place to stay while their children are undergoing treatment at Children’s hospital.

Grunwald has promised to stay put, living in that tent, until every dime of the $50,000 is raised.

But here’s the kicker: You can donate to help Grunwald reach his goal, or you can donate to keep him there longer.

