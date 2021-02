DETROIT – For 10 years, Detroit’s Orchestra Hall presented jazz artists under the name Paradise Theater, opening on Christmas Eve 1941.

The Paradise hosted renowned jazz musicians, including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Count Basie, and Duke Ellington.

The Paradise Theater years ended in 1951 at Orchestra Hall, now home to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Here is its story -- watch the video above.

