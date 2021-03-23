Top playgrounds in Metro Detroit? Let us know

As we emerge from our winter shelters and work to shake off the cabin fever (exacerbated by the pandemic this time around), families are turning their attention to outdoor activities.

Here’s a question for the parents and kids among us: What are the top playgrounds in Metro Detroit? Do you have a favorite?

What makes a particular playground ideal? Is it the swings? -- a good set swings is pretty clutch! Maybe it’s the open space. Maybe it’s just the cleanest, safest spot around.

Of course, convenience always plays a big role in this. But, let’s say you and your kids were looking to take a short trip to the playground -- is there one you’re willing to drive to?

Here are some points to keep in mind:

Cleanliness

Tidiness

Quality of playscapes

Overall safety

Friendliness of other playground visitors

Accessibility

Parking

You might think: Why would I tell more people to go to my favorite spot and then ruin it? Well, that’s a great point, and it’s exactly what I would say!

However, what I’m trying to do here is uncover more and more options for everyone. The only way we can do that is by sharing! Sharing is caring, blah blah blah. You get it.

Ad

Let me know some of your favorite spots, and be sure to explain why:

Kidding Around newsletter

If you’re looking for more tips, stories and fun for parents, please sign up for our parenting newsletter “Kidding Around.” All you have to do is check the box on the form above when you submit your favorite playground, or you can sign up on our newsletters page here.