Which countries are still seeing increases in COVID cases?

As the United States has seen vaccination numbers rise and COVID-19 cases decline, many Americans might be feeling a desire to travel more.
But there’s something to perhaps take a look at, before booking that next trip.
There are other countries still seeing a rise in cases as the pandemic shows signs of being alive and well in those parts of the world.
As of May 28, here are the countries where cases have risen and where Americans should be careful about visiting at the moment, according to the website dw.com.
Countries with twice as many new cases
Asia - Myanmar, Taiwan, Vietnam
Africa - Botswana, Eswatini, Liberia, Uganda, Zambia
Americas - Antigua and Barbuda, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis
Oceana - Fiji
Countries with more new cases
Asia - Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor Leste
Africa - Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Mauritania, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe
Americas - Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela
Europe - Belarus, Denmark, Portugal, Russia
About the same number of cases (no change, or plus/minus 2%)
Asia - South Korea, Brunei Darussalam
Africa - Algeria, Mauritius, Gambia, Guinea Bissau
Americas - Costa Rica, Dominica, Guatemala, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Europe - France, Norway