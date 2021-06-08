Cloudy icon
Tasty Tuesday: Barleycorn’s Public House

Brandon Roux
, Meteorologist

Tasty Tuesday: Barleycorn's Public House

Check out Barleycorn’s Public House off of Hayes Road in Shelby Township.

They’re even offering a sweet deal for Tasty Tuesday viewers.

Learn more about the restaurant and their menu in the video above.

